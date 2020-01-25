12 Male Celebs Rihanna Should Date Next (8 Who Are Not Good Enough)

At the young age of 16, Rihanna landed a major record deal that would lead to her becoming one of the biggest music stars in the world. She would go on to sell millions of records and win countless awards. While her career has continued to expand, with the launch of beauty products and fashion apparel, the Barbadian beauty hasn’t had so much luck when it comes to her love life.

Despite dating a number of rappers, athletes, and businessmen throughout the years, nothing has ever been serious enough for Rihanna to even consider the idea of starting a family with that person. Though she has often stressed how much she hopes to settle down and be a mother one day, finding the right guy has proven to be quite a challenge for the star.

Here are 12 male celebs Rihanna should date next since she’s single again, and eight who certainly aren’t good enough for her.

20 ASAP Rocky - Date

Rihanna has been romantically linked to the rapper, ASAP Rocky, in the past - in fact, the two are said to have dated back in 2012...but their relationship was short-lived. Still, Rihanna and ASAP have always remained on good terms and have even supported one another with their business ventures. So, now seems like a great time to try their luck at love again.

19 Bruno Mars - Date

Bruno Mars could be another great fit for Rihanna for a number of reasons. Aside from his undeniable talent, it’s also positive to know that Bruno isn’t in the limelight that often - he keeps a low profile away from the glitz and glam but still manages to maintain a successful music career. Rihanna is very similar in that way.

18 Brad Pitt - Date

Brad Pitt may be an odd choice for Rihanna if she’s not looking for an older man, but quite frankly, there aren’t a lot of women out there who would turn down this A-list actor. Since calling it quits with Angelina Jolie, Brad has struggled to find himself a new lady to call his own. He’s known to be quite charming, he's a caring father of six children, and he makes great movies. What’s not to love?

17 Zac Efron - Date

Zac Efron is another strong contender for Rihanna because he’s fun, quirky, and the ladies absolutely adore him. If the gorgeous singer is looking for eye candy, she wouldn’t have to look any further - the High School Musical star ticks that box...not to mention that he’s serious about his fitness and healthy eating. Some would say that a man that can help you stay in good shape is vital.

16 Michael B. Jordan - Date

Michael B. Jordan’s career continues to skyrocket as the years go by, but one thing that this man continues to miss out on in his life is a serious relationship. Though it may not be what he’s looking for at the current time, he might give commitment a shot if Rihanna wanted to be his significant other.

There seems to be very little chance of him turning her down. Besides, he’s got the looks, the talent, and the charm.

15 Lenny Kravitz - Date

If Rihanna is interested in dabbling in something edgier, she should consider dating Lenny Kravitz. While he’s not necessarily a bad boy, his rockstar lifestyle, his edgy style and the fact that he’s a total ladies’ man are just a few things that might win her over — not to mention the fact that he’s already said to be on friendly terms with RiRi. This could be a perfect couple!

14 Odell Beckham Jr. - Date

Perhaps Rihanna should consider dating an athlete again. If so, fans would probably agree that Odell Beckham Jr. could be a strong contender as a new love interest for Rihanna. The only turnoff for her, in this case, would probably be the fact that Odell is good friends with her ex-boyfriend, Canadian superstar, Drake.

13 John Mayer - Date

John Mayer has dated some of the most beautiful women in Hollywood, but he’s never managed to make those relationships last. From Katy Perry to Jennifer Aniston and beyond...he's avoided serious romantic ties, but perhaps Rihanna can change all of that for him?

They’re both into watching live concerts and have a lot of mutual friends in Hollywood — it’s surprising they haven’t already paired up.

12 Bradley Cooper - Date

Since he's split from Irina Shayk, it’s only a matter of time before Bradley Cooper explores the idea of dating again. While he’s already dated a model, perhaps a singer would be a better fit.

Bradley lives a very private life; he mostly stays in New York - which is an advantage - and even enjoys going incognito in public. Rihanna would surely love this low-key approach.

11 Omarion - Date

Omarion could be a good choice for Rihanna because he’s a talented R&B singer, and just the thought of these two in a recording studio together would make fans go insane. Given that Rihanna has also taken a huge step away from music in the past few years, perhaps being around a man who is so heavily involved in the industry could help inspire her to put out new music.

10 Bryson Tiller - Date

Rihanna previously worked with Bryson Tiller on their DJ Khaled-produced song, "Wild Thoughts", but would they also make a great couple? Fans who’ve seen the two perform the track live, and enjoyed their amazing chemistry in the music video, think so. It goes without saying that Rihanna should consider Bryson as one of her potential dates.

9 DaBaby - Date

While DaBaby has earned himself quite a bad reputation, Rihanna isn’t afraid to take on a man who may not have a squeaky-clean image. The Suge rapper had a successful year in 2019, following the release of his sophomore debut album, Kirk, which went straight to number one upon its release in September. DaBaby would certainly seem to be Rihanna’s type.

8 Drake - Avoid

Rihanna and Drake have quite the history together, having dated one another on numerous occasions throughout the years. But, after their last split in November 2016, it seemed apparent that Drake and Rihanna are officially done with being romantically involved.

On top of that, Drake has since welcomed a love child into the world - they are in completely different stages in their lives at this point.

7 Fetty Wap - Avoid

Fetty Wap is said to have shown interest in dating Rihanna in the past but has never found himself actually getting with the singer. And given that he has four children by multiple women, his bunch of baby mamas could potentially be a deal-breaker for Rihanna. She doesn’t need all that baggage coming her way.

6 Leonardo DiCaprio - Avoid

Leonardo DiCaprio has been romantically linked to Rihanna on several occasions, but their relationship never turned into anything serious, it seems. At this point, however, it’s best for Rihanna to move on and not look back. If they’ve already dated in the past and it didn’t work, why try again?

5 Travis Scott - Avoid

Travis Scott is another one of Rihanna’s ex-boyfriends, and he’s no different than the other men she has found herself going back to. Since he welcomed a child into the world with Kylie Jenner, Rihanna has made sure to keep her distance. Could she potentially consider rekindling love with the 'Sicko Mode' rapper? Hopefully not.

4 Ashton Kutcher - Avoid

In 2012, it was alleged that Ashton Kutcher and Rihanna were said to have shared a short-lived fling. When the "We Found Love" hitmaker was later asked about her relationship with the actor, she responded by deeming the question “disrespectful.”

Given how long ago it was when they were believed to have been together, it would seem as if Rihanna has lost her interest at this point. Plus, Ashton is married.

3 Chris Brown - Avoid

Chris Brown was Rihanna’s first real love. Though the couple shared a number of great memories together, following the infamous 2009 incident at a pre-Grammy event, things were quite never the same between the two.

They got back together on multiple occasions after that, but by 2013, they were done for good.

2 Shia Labeouf - Avoid

Shia Labeouf famously went on a date with Rihanna in the summer of 2017, but according to the actor, they didn’t share much chemistry. “It never got beyond one date,” LaBeouf shared. “The spark wasn’t there. We weren’t passionate about each other in that way, so we remain friends.”

1 Hassan Jameel - Avoid

Months after her split with Drake, Rihanna was linked to Arab billionaire, Hassan Jameel, who she had been spending a lot of time in Europe. The two were an official couple, but by January 2020, they both decided that their romance had run its course. Given that Rihanna has a bad habit of running back to exes, hopefully, he won’t be one of them.

