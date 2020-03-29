15 Facts About Rihanna And Chris Brown That Have Recently Surfaced

Rihanna and Chris Brown are two of the biggest names in the music industry. They started dating in their late teens but broke up about a decade ago, thanks to Chris Brown's rather unsettling emotions and lack of anger management.

However, they seem to have found their way back after all these years. Included in their life story is tons of drama that keeps fans interested in their relationship. Most fans want Rihanna to steer clear of Chris. Fans do wonder if Chris Brown has really moved on. They also wonder what Rihanna thinks of him these days and how Chris and Rihanna have been relating since their breakup.

Read on to find out.

15 Chris Brown Is Still In Love With Rihanna

Yes, you read that right. Chris never really moved on. According to The Blast, the talented R and B singer has confessed that he's still madly in love with the talented and successful Barbadian beauty. Fans quickly put two and two together after he recently put up an Instagram post saying that he's still in love with someone from his past.

14 Rihanna’s Song, Take A Bow, Is A Hit Back At Chris Brown

So, who was Riri singing about when she hit the studios to record "Take a Bow" back in 2008? Turns out it was Chris Brown. According to Franchise Herald, the star got emotional back in 2015 while performing the song live at a concert in Chile. That filled in all the gaps.

13 Chris Brown Had Allegedly Threatened To End Rihanna's Life

Their fights were violent and that's awful. In a recent blog from The Guardian, Rihanna stated that Brown had threatened to end her life, just to keep her frightened and controlled. Brown, in a documentary released in 2017, stated that he felt like a monster after doing all that and was deeply apologetic.

12 Rihanna Responded To Chris Brown's Tattoo By Wearing A Metal Grill

Well, even years after they were done and dusted, Chris and Rihanna still have a significant influence on each other. According to NME, Rihanna donned a metal grill in response to a controversial tattoo Brown put on his neck. The tattoo showed a scarred face, with injuries similar to the ones Riri sustained after their 2009 fight.

11 Chris Brown Revealed That He Wanted To Marry Rihanna

Chris Brown claimed that he was madly in love with Rihanna. And, according to The Guardian, Chris had planned for them to get married. However, after his sexual encounter with a woman he worked with surfaced, trust was broken and horror was soon to follow.

10 Rihanna Played Chris Brown's Song In Her Fenty Promotion Video

Even a decade later, the silent spark still lingers. According to Metro UK, Rihanna recently shocked her Instagram followers after she released a Fenty promotional video featuring Chris Brown's song, "Come Together". He replied with love. No wonder fans can't stop trying to figure these two out.

9 Chris Brown Has Started Flirting With Rihanna Yet Again

Yes, our man is trying to get back in the game. According to Revolt, Chris recently left lines of flirty comments on Rihanna's Instagram after the star posted suggestive photos in promotion of her Savage X Fenty Lingerie line. Chris just liked what he saw.

8 Chris Brown Had Secretly Attended Rihanna’s Birthday Party

Chris Brown gets a bit shy when it comes to him and Rihanna hanging out again. And this time, he tried to avoid cameras spotting him when he secretly attended Rihanna's birthday party. According to TMZ, he even tried forcing partygoers to sign a confidentiality agreement.

7 Chris Brown And Rihanna Had Been Dealing With Trust Issues For A Long Time

Before the violence became real, verbal abuse and fights were common among the two. According to Hollywood Life, everything fell apart when trust issues crept in. This happened after Rihanna learned of a sexual encounter Brown had, despite them not having been in a relationship back then.

6 Rihanna And Chris Started Dating At Ages 17 And 16, Respectively

Maybe this is the reason why some people still consider them soulmates. The love between these two brewed from a very young age, with Rihanna only 17 years and Chris just 16. According to The Mirror UK, their first encounter was when Riri decided to invite Chris on stage to perform his song, "Run It", back in 2005.

5 Rihanna Is Now Dating Rapper ASAP Rocky

Sadly, lovers do move on. Rihanna has found a new flame in ASAP Rocky. According to The Sun UK, Rihanna split with her billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, and soon hooked with ASAP Rocky. Let's see how this one goes. This must make Chris Brown jealous, which is kind of scary to think about.

4 Rihanna Still Cares For Chris Brown

She may seem to be moving on, but her heart still has plenty of room for Chris, despite what he did to her. Rihanna has sworn to never stop caring for Chris Brown. According to Capital Xtra, Rihanna confessed to Vanity Fair that she will still care for him until the day she takes her last breath.

3 She Reacted To Chris Brown's Arrest

And true to her caring words, Rihanna couldn't resist sending some words Brown's way after he got arrested over sexual misconduct allegations. According to BET, Rihanna felt horrible about what transpired, hoped the facts would clear him, and seemed happy about his fatherhood.

2 Rihanna Has Had Different Silent Tours Around The World

Sometimes, the songstress just wants to work underground. Rihanna has, on several occasions, taken 'silent tours' around the world, to clear her mind and rest her busy and creative mind. However, she's also had big tours, like the 777 Tour, according to Rolling Stone.

1 Chris Brown Reacted To Rihanna’s Recent Breakup

Was he trying to find a way back in? Well, we'll never know. But, according to Cheat Sheet, Chris had an awkward reaction to the split, with his sources claiming that it came at a time when he and Ammika were in a good place - he was not single and he was not ready to try and get back together with RiRi.

