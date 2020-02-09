15 Pics Of Rihanna And Chris Brown That Fans Wish Would Just Disappear

Singers Rihanna and Chris Brown started out as friends before they announced they were dating in 2008. Their relationship seemed like a match made in heaven. A year in, a scandal-hit that Chris had assaulted Rihanna during a dispute on the night of the 51st Grammy Awards. They never performed as originally scheduled and instead covered their absence with a fake car accident story.

Eventually, the real story emerged and Chris turned himself in, pleaded guilty and took a plea deal. He later apologized to fans and Rihanna via a YouTube video. Three years later, Chris and Rihanna got back together for a couple of months but things did not work out. Since then, they have both been dating other people.

However, Rihanna recently broke up with the Saudi businessman she was dating and there are rumors sparking around that she is getting back with Chris. Fans are getting tired of these on and off rumors and they wish these 15 Pics of the two could just disappear.

15 At An NBA Game

Via: usatoday.com

Ex-couple Chris Brown and Rihanna looked cozy at the 2012 Lakers game between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers. Chris had taken a tour break and Rihanna jetted in from Barbados so that they can spend Christmas together before heading out to see the game. According to usatoday.com, this was the first time in years the duo was spotted out together in public.

14 Stepping Out Together

Via: zimbio.com

Fans definitely wish that this pic could disappear. It has been almost a decade since these two dated but their past is always haunting them as well as their fans. Here the two were stepping out in NYC and were set to perform at a private New Year’s Eve (2012) concert in a couple of days as hollywoodlife.com reports. An African Billionaire was the one hosting the event and paid them $10 million for that one night.

13 Performing Together

Via: deseret.com

Even though they are not together, these two made beautiful music together. Their amazing hits like Birthday Cake, Nobody’s Business, Umbrella and Put It Up gave them the opportunities to perform together on stage. In this photo, they were performing during the Z100 Jingle Ball in 2008 at the Madison Square Garden as justjared.com reports.

12 At The Pre-Grammy’s

Via: glamour.com

This pic was taken at the 2009 pre-Grammy’s Awards just hours before the assault incident. The ex-couple were good one minute, and the next; they had an argument, which escalated into physical violence. They were set to perform at the Grammy’s but never made it. Rihanna needed hospitalization and Police were quizzing Chris at that time as dailymail.co.uk reveals.

11 Cuddled Up For The Grammys

Via: eonline.com

After the assault incident, Rihanna and Chris decided to try their relationship again. Here, they cuddled up at the 2013 Grammys. Many fans cringed a little when they saw this photo and some just wish it could disappear. However, as billboard.com reports, at that time, Rihanna did not care what people felt about her relationship. She only emphasized that Chris was a changed man.

10 Enjoying The Water

Via: zimbio.com

This pic was adorable when the two were dating now it should just be erased forever. Here, the ex-couple was taking a deep while on vacation at Rihanna’s native home in Barbados; Chris even got a chance to meet her family. According to zimbio.com, they swam in the ocean and rode some jet skis before calling it a day.

9 Babe, Look At This

Via: woman.ru

Here the Ayo hitmaker was showing her then-girlfriend something on his phone but what fans actually noticed was the ring she was wearing on her left ring finger. She later cleared the air that they were not engaged. According to the blogspot.com, when they were dating, Rihanna was always checking Chris’s phone because she claimed he was always cheating.

RELATED: Snapchat Has Apologized For An Ad Involving Rihanna And Chris Brown

8 What Was Happening?

Via: independent.co.uk

This time it was Chris’ turn to check her phone; he looked amused by what he saw while Rihanna looked astounded. According to independent.co.uk, campaigners against domestic violence condemned Rihanna for sending messages that played down domestic violence after she forgave Chris. They reported that domestic violence is a serious issue that Rihanna of all people should never reduce its severity.

7 They Met Again

Via: hellobeautiful.com

After their split in 2013, the ex-couple met at a charity basketball game in 2014 where Chris was playing. According to urbanislandz.com, when her presence was announced he immediately got distracted. Rihanna was only there for charity, accompanied by her friends. However, she really struggled not to make eye contact with him.

6 Smile For The Camera

Via: pinterest.com

The ex-couple had undeniable chemistry when they were dating. They made such a cute couple. Here they decided to pause for a photo before stepped out for a night out as zimbio.com reports. Even though Chris revealed that she would always have a place in his heart, their relationship ended years ago and fans just want photos like this to disappear.

RELATED: 20 Surprisingly Flattering Photos Of Chris Brown (With The Women In His Life)

5 VMAs Nominee Tapping

Via: bustle.com

When this photo was taken, fans suspected the two were dating but instead, they kept saying they were just friends but by just looking at them, there was no denying the spark between them. Here, Chris was being goofy while they took pics with other artists at the 2007 VMAs special video nominee taping as gettimages.com reports.

4 At The VMAs

Via: muzyka.interia.pl

The ex-couple looked quite engaged with each other as they attended the 2008 VMAs. According to wiki.org, Rihanna was nominated twice that night but she did not win while Chris won the best male video with his song With You. We bet they could not wait for the night to end so that they can celebrate.

3 Pre-Grammys Party

Via: essence.com

Here, Chris and Rihanna were photographed at the 2008 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Award party ready to enjoy their dinner. Chris flashed a peace sign while seated next to Rihanna. The ex-couple looked happy and relaxed but even though they looked together, they still were not commenting on their relationship as zimbio.com reports.

RELATED: A Timeline Of 20 Highs And Lows Of Rihanna's Career

2 Ready To Perform

Via: mirror.co.uk

Fans really enjoyed it when Rihanna and Chris hit the stage while they were still dating, not so much nowadays. In this photo, the ex-couple was backstage as Rihanna prepared to perform her then number-one hit song Disturbia at the 2008 VMAs, as billboard.com reports. Chris seemed to be her biggest cheerleader that night.

1 Out To Get A Slurpee

Via: zimbio.com

Rihanna and Chris really confused fans with their on and off relationship, especially after they made up the second time around. Here the two were spotted in laid-back but still stylish looks and they seemed to be in a good place as they stepped out to go get some iced drinks as dailymail.co.uk reveals.

Sources: dailymail, urbanislandz, billboard, usatoday, hollywoodlife.

NEXT: Rihanna Has Found A New Man... Chris Brown Wishes it Was Him

Share Tweet Email