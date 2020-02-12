18 Pics That Change The Way We See Sean "Diddy" Combs

The music industry has many stars, but few of them shine as bright as Sean 'P.Diddy' Combs. He's made a successful career out of singing and producing and he is an outstanding businessman. He has been involved with products, including Ciroc 'eau-de-vie' vodka. Collaborations with other celebs, such as Sean Paul, have also made him a fortune.

With a net worth of almost a billion dollars, it's easy to understand why many people regard him as a huge success. Combs lives a life that many only dream of living, and he continues to inspire and motivate others. He has changed lives and contributed to society in numerous ways.

Throughout his exciting life, Combs has shown us that he is down to earth, despite the fact that he is an international superstar. For example, there were certain things that Combs wore or did that showed us he was a cool guy. Some of his behavior was also eccentric! Let's look at photos of Combs throughout his career...

18 Going Out In Public In Casual Clothes

Combs is no stranger to wearing some of the finest designer outfits. He takes pride in dressing well and suiting up. Every once in a while, he reminds us that he is a regular guy, by going out in public wearing very casual footwear and clothing. He didn't forget to greet the photographer.

17 Caring For Animals

Whenever Combs gets a chance to get away from his hectic work schedule, whether he's been busy running his business or performing live, he makes time for the simple things in life. Besides dedicating time to his family, he enjoys spending time with his dog. Both of them looked chilled out on the grass.

16 Family Comes First

It's amazing how much Combs' children resemble him. He's very close to his children and likes to spend time with them. He will spoil them whenever he gets a chance. Regardless of how much money a person has, it's not easy to raise six children. Combs has done a good job with his kids.

15 Gives Volunteers A Helping Hand

Making money and being famous is nice, but nothing beats giving back to a community. Combs is known for helping people and likes to extend his helping hand whenever he can. Zimbio reported that Combs volunteered at the Toffee Park Adventure Playground and Youth Center. He did a little painting!

14 Balling

Considering the fact that Combs is a multi-millionaire who likes to enjoy life, it's not a surprise that, now and then, he goes out to a club and has a blast. On such occasions, he goes big. He buys the most expensive champagne and shows others that he's the boss. Who doesn't like to have a good time?

13 Marathon Runner

Most wealthy people value their health because they want to be around for a long time, to enjoy their lifestyles and to spend as much time with their families as possible. Not only did Comb compete in the New York Marathon, he managed to raise $2 million for children while he did it.

12 Riding A Scooter With J.Lo

We've seen Combs in some of the most luxurious cars on the road, but it's nice to see him driving a regular vehicle occasionally. When he was out with Jennifer Lopez, instead of transporting her in a fancy car, he opted for a scooter. Both of them looked like they had a blast.

11 Living Life Large

It's first-class all the way for Combs. Besides being chauffeured in some of the most luxurious cars, Combs arrives at the airport in style. A private jet awaits him when he has to fly anywhere. If you can, why not? It's his money, so he can do whatever he pleases with it.

10 Cruising Around

When you're the boss, you have employees who will do things that you don't really feel like doing. When Combs has business to handle and needs to make use of his hands, he jumps into the back of his luxurious car and has his chauffeur do the driving. Diddy finalizes deals while being driven around.

9 Being A Philanthropist

Here's another example of how Combs gives back to communities. Insider reported that Jimmy Kimmel gathered several celebrities, including Bono and Combs, to sing about giving money away to charity. The chorus was, "If we don't help people with AIDS, we're going to hell."

8 Maybach For Son's Birthday

It's nice to have a rich dad. When most teenagers celebrate their 16th birthday, they're lucky to get a couple of hundred bucks. When Justin Combs celebrated his birthday, he got a Maybach that is worth $360,000. That's a generous father he's got, but is Diddy too generous?

7 Chilling At The Met Gala

One of the most exclusive events in the world is the Met Gala. The biggest celebrities gather to show off the best outfits from the most prestigious designers. When Combs attended, he didn't mind loosening up and chilling on the stairs, despite wearing one of the most expensive and lavish outfits.

6 Unexpected Party Outfit

Back when Combs was dating Cassie, they used to attend all kinds of parties together. Some of the parties required the guests to dress up. Well, Combs took the opportunity to go all out and ensure that his outfit received the most attention. It looks pretty cool, don't you think?

5 Pimp Style Santa Clause

It seems that Combs does everything differently. For Christmas, he wanted to wear a Santa Claus outfit, but with a twist. If Combs was going to be Santa Claus during Christmas, then he had to be the coolest-looking one. He definitely managed to achieve that with this outfit.

4 Getting Emotional Over Biggie Small

There's nothing wrong with men expressing their emotions. Celebrities are also human, after all. So, when the topic of Biggie Smalls was brought up, it's not a surprise that Combs was sad to hear about his deceased friend. It's only normal to show feelings when a loved one passes away.

3 Partying With Fans

If you're fortunate enough to attend one of Combs' parties, then you're in for a treat. Not only will you get to party with the biggest celebrities in the world, you'll party in one of the nicest settings you could possibly imagine. Combs will probably stop by and surprise you, as he did with this group.

2 Assaulting A Football Coach

Combs loves his children so much that he doesn't appreciate when somebody raises their voice at them. When Justin's football coach yelled at him, Justin's dad was not happy. Diddy had a word with the coach. It didn't end well since they got into an altercation and Combs ended up getting arrested.

1 Dressed As Pope

Here's another occasion where Cassie and Combs went out to a dress-up party. On this occasion, Combs wanted to go the religious route and dress up as a pope. Nothing wrong with that. It's not every day that you'll see a celebrity dressed up as a pope.

