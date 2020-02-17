20 Pics Of Rihanna And Hassan Jameel Before, During And After Their Relationship

Few men on this planet are worthy of Rihanna's 'Higher Love.' For almost seven years, we didn't see her commit to anyone...not even Drake, who told the world he wanted Rihanna to have his kids back in 2018. More on that awkward friendship later...

She has gigs to perform, albums to record (we're so ready for 'R9') and an entire beauty empire to run. This woman has no time for boy problems! She also likes to keep her private life private, so any partner of Rihanna's has needed to be discreet, drama-free, and successful on his own terms.

Saudi businessman, Hassan Jameel, had her on lock from 2017-2020, and we barely heard a word from him that whole time. That's some serious self-restraint! If we were dating Rihanna, we'd want everyone to know it.

Hassan has his own life to focus on. He's a billionaire who basically runs Saudi Arabia's automotive industry. It's unclear what broke these two up, but we're guessing their demanding careers didn't make things easy.

Ready to see who they dated before/after their relationship? Want to remember how good this power couple looked while they were together? Keep reading for 20 pics that tell their story.

20 Rihanna Out With Drake (Who Wanted Her Pre-Hassan)

via Essence

They never dated, but Drake was so into Rihanna in 2016. Things never worked out like he wanted them to.

"As life takes shape and teaches you your own lessons, I end up in this situation where I don’t have the fairy tale, like, 'Oh, Drake started a family with Rihanna and this is like so perfect,'" he told Capital Xtra. "It looks so good on paper. I wanted that."

19 Hassan Earning His Billions In Saudi Arabia

via Tatler

Pre-RiRi, Hassan wasn't just sitting around. He was running an insanely successful business in Saudi Arabia, where he was born and raised.

According to Business Insider, he handles automotive, real estate, and machinery operations for a massive business conglomerate started by his grandfather, Abdul Latif Jameel (a Saudi Arabian Sheikh). Here's Hassan on the job, clearly loving his billion-dollar career.

18 Rihanna Crushing Life, Months Before Meeting Hassan

via Pinterest

At the 2017 VMAs, Rihanna was at the top of her game. She looked so good that she made best-dressed lists everywhere, she won the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award, and she went to the star-studded event completely solo. A partner seemed to be the only thing she was missing.

She didn't look like she was sad about it, though. Girl likes to work (work, work, work, work, work)...

17 Hassan with Supermodel Ex Naomi Campbell

via People

From Saudi Arabian construction sites to the arms of iconic British supermodel, Naomi Campbell...Hassan somehow made it happen. He and Naomi kept their relationship very quiet, but paparazzi shots prove it lasted a few months back in early 2017.

By March 2017, The Cut reported that Rihanna and Naomi awkwardly stopped following each other's socials (even though Ri and Hassan didn't go public with their relationship until that summer).

16 Rihanna Living Single On IG

via W Magazine

In this rare moment of vulnerability, Rihanna showed the world that it wasn't always fun to live alone.

As she told Vogue: "Being single is overrated. "I need an escape because this job is way too much anyway. It's a pain in the a** coming home alone and after work to lie in a hotel bed with nobody to get you up unless it's work related."

15 Hassan Speaking At An Event (Post-Naomi Split)

via Twitter

Hassan's job doesn't always involve getting his hands dirty. Along with his work on the ground for his family's business, Harper's Bazaar reports that he does speaking engagements as the president of "Community Jameel Saudi Arabia," a charity supporting "the social, cultural, educational, and economic development of individuals and communities in the Middle East region."

A billionaire businessman with heart? We can see why Rihanna fell for him.

14 The Pool PDA That Started It All

via: Twitter

On June 29, 2017, People published a series of pics that shook the world. They showed Rihanna and a gorgeous mystery man (obvs Hassan Jameel) making out in a pool in Spain. The pics showed them kissing, splashing around, and even briefly arguing with each other while enjoying the Spanish sunshine.

It was the first glimpse we all got into this power couple's relationship, and wow...what a life they led together.

13 Spotted Out Together In Hollywood

via Pinterest

It was rare to spot Rihanna and Hassan out together - both lead super busy international lifestyles, and are known for keeping their personal lives out of the spotlight - but they slipped up on this occasion, out in Hollywood.

A source at the restaurant they ate at told People: “They were having a lot of fun, lots of joking and laughing. Rihanna and Hassan were canoodling all night."

12 A Private Balcony Moment

via Judiciary Report

Rihanna and Hassan met up for dates in a lot of romantic international destinations, like this one in Paris. Around this time (late 2017), Rihanna confirmed to Vogue that she and Hassan were in an exclusive relationship.

She said, "It’s going really well, so I’m happy." The Vogue interviewer even asked her if she saw a wedding and kids in her future, and Ri said, "without a doubt." She meant business!

11 Laughing In The Shade On A Mexico Mini-Break

via PopSugar

This vacation in Mexico was one of the few times paps had a good view of Hassan and Rihanna's relationship. They were spotting hanging in the shade, swimming together a lot, and getting into some kind of heated discussion that Rihanna later admitted was about basketball. So sweet to see these guys passionately happy together!

10 Out For A Romantic Dinner In Santa Monica

via Elle

Because these two weren't seen out together too often, rumors flew about the couple breaking up, and more than once, throughout 2018. RiRi and Hassan put some rumors to rest when they stepped out for dinner together in November of that year.

E!News reported that Rihanna and Hassan dined for 3 hours in a private room at the back of Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, "an A-list spot."

RELATED: Queen RiRi: 15 Truths Super Fans Don’t Know About Rihanna

9 Loving Life In The Lakers VIP Box

via Cosmopolitan

Their passion for basketball was no secret since Rihanna and Hassan took in a Lakers game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in February 2019. According to The Daily Mail, the pair shared the top box with Denzel Washington, French Montana, and Kunal Nayyar (from The Big Bang Theory). Don't they genuinely look like they're having the time of their lives?

RELATED: NBA: 20 Photos Of Basketball’s Wives And Girlfriends We Can’t Stop Staring At

8 A Late Night Out In LA

via Hollywood Life

Usually, in her free time, Rihanna looks super casual, but on this occasion, she brought out the GLAM. Hassan was lucky to have this bombshell on his arm!

Rihanna told Insider Magazine that she was putting real effort in around this time: "Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture [the relationship] as well. I’ll shut things down for two days, three days at a time."

RELATED: Nicole Sherzinger’s Full-On Display Of PDA With Thom Evans

7 On A Boat (On The Way To A Yacht, Because $$$)

via TMZ

You know you've made it when you're casually on a boat in the Adriatic Sea, bobbing your way along to a private yacht. That was the case for Rihanna and Hassan in this pic.

What better way to spend your two-year anniversary? The couple went to some private luxury accommodations around Italy in June of 2019, according to Cosmopolitan. We're not jealous, you're jealous!

6 Stepping Out For Coffee

via The Independent

What says love more than picking up coffee for someone? Basically nothing. Many pics of Rihanna with coffee cups in hand have shown us that she's been heavy into the caffeinated life for years now...so we think it's sweet that she and Hassan could share a morning coffee moment. They did so near the end of the summer in 2019.

Who would have guessed that their relationship was close to reaching its end? Not us.

5 Rihanna's Post-Breakup IG Selfie

via YouTube

Alone again, but not mad about it. Rihanna and Hassan never gave official statements about their breakup, which is honestly kind of refreshing. A lot of celebs feel the need to tell fans every in and out of their relationships but that's never been Rihanna's style, so her #Navy didn't push it.

When sources close to the couple told TMZ that they were no longer together in January 2020, Ri's recent solo IG pics made sense.

4 Hassan Keeping A Low Profile Without RiRi

via Yahoo

Since news of the breakup went public, Hassan has hardly been seen. There was a brief moment in the media when people thought he had gotten engaged to a random IG model, Nicole Watson. Why? Well, it's because she posted a cryptic engagement announcement pic from Abu Dhabi.

It's unclear how fans connected her to Hassan, but she shut down the rumors in another post and he still seems to be single.

3 Rihanna Thriving At Her First Public Appearance Since The Split

via Capital Xtra

Did you think a breakup was going to keep Rihanna down for long? Impossible. Here she is living her best life in 2020, thriving with nobody but bodyguards by her side.

In her own words from a past interview with Elle: "I'm fine being with myself. I am going to do what makes me feel happy, what I feel like doing. And it's about my own respect for myself."

2 Rihanna Front Row With Her New Man: ASAP Rocky

via XXLmag.com

Ok, so we know she's good by herself, but in pretty much no time flat (in fact, less than a month) after splitting from Hassan, Rihanna's been hanging out with the handsome rapper, A$AP Rocky. You know him from songs like "Babushka Boy" and "Live Fast".

He's talented for sure, and he's from the same musical world as Ri, so maybe they have lots in common. That's a good start.

1 Supporting The Lakers With ASAP Instead Of Hassan

via The Mirror

While nothing official has been reported about Rihanna and ASAP Rocky as an item, it's pretty clear that these two are hanging out one-on-one on a regular basis. Fuzzy paparazzi shots of them stepping out of clubs aside, here they are together, in broad daylight, at one of Rihanna's favorite places: an LA Lakers game (courtside, of course). Looks like they're loving it all, so get it, queen!

NEXT: A Timeline Of 20 Highs And Lows Of Rihanna’s Career

Sources: CapitalXtra.com, Vogue.co.uk, HarpersBazaar.com, TheCut.com, People.com, DailyMail.co.uk, eOnline.com, Insider.co.uk, Cosmopolitan.com, TMZ.com

Share Tweet Email