She may be bad, but she's perfectly good at it. Rihanna is undoubtedly one of the most influential pop stars of all time who redefined the sound of the 21st decade. In the 15 years since she signed her first recording agreement, with Def Jam Records, Rihanna has become one of the most-streamed pop stars of all time.

Born Robyn Rihanna Fenty in Saint Michael, Barbados, on February 20, 1988, little Riri moved to the US in 2005. Her childhood was violent as she used music as her escape from it. Author John Seabrook explains this in his book The Song Machine: Inside the Hit Factory, “It was more likely a much more urgent need to escape from the anxieties of a violent home life into the illusion of security and boundless love that a life onstage seemed to offer. That desire, more than any inborn talent, is what fans will connect to, and that is what record men look for in a new artist. It’s the one thing they can’t manufacture.”

Fast forward to 2020, Rihanna is now one of the most influential icons of music and fashion with her own up-and-down-moments. Today, we pay a tribute to the Umbrella singer on a timeline of 20 highs and lows of Rihanna's career.

20 2005: Pon de Replay, A Debut Single

In 2003, she formed a trio of girl band with her classmates. The girl group managed to land an audition with American record producer Evan Rogers who commented, "The minute Rihanna walked into the room, it was like the other two girls didn't exist."

Impressed, he sent her demo tape to a newly-appointed Def Jam CEO, Jay Z and voila! She recorded her debut single under Def Jam, Pon de Replay, in 2005, and it was a huge commercial success that marked her first journey of stardom.

19 2005: Debut Album, Music of the Sun

Rihanna released her debut album under Jay Z's Def Jam flag, Music of the Sun, on August 20, 2005. It incorporates numbers of Caribbean music such as dancehall and reggae, as well as dance-pop and R&B ballads. As a debutant, it wasn't much of a huge commercial success, but it did help propel Rihanna to climb the super-stardom. Along with Pon de Replay, If It's Lovin' that You Want also serves as its single.

18 2006: Made Her Acting Debut On Bring It On: All or Nothing

Rihanna tried her luck on acting, and made her movie debut in a cameo role in the straight-to-DVD film Bring It On: All or Nothing, released in August 2006. She starred as herself. But sadly, the movie received a little public attention from the public as Rotten Tomatoes gave only 20% rating.

17 2006: The Sophomore Album, A Girl Like Me

Rihanna released her sophomore album, A Girl Like Me, in 2006. She gracefully distanced herself from a disappointing debut album, and started topping charts as it peaked at number five on the US Billboard 200 and on the UK Albums Chart. Dan Charnas of The Washington Post writes that the album is a "much broader musical palette than the wannabe-yoncés"

16 2006: Billboard's Female Artist Of The Year

Rihanna started getting more recognition after the release of her successful sophomore album. In 2006, she received and won all the three nominations from Billboard: Female Artist of the Year, Pop 100 Artist of the Year, and Female Hot 100 Artist of the Year. Held on December 4 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Rihanna got all eyes on her with her stunning look.

15 2007: Umbrella That Changed Her Life Forever

It wasn't until 2007 that Rihanna started scoring more international chart-topping hits. She collaborated with her then label president, Jay-Z, on her pop-R&B single, Umbrella. Interestingly though, the record was originally penned for Britney Spears but her label rejected it. The song transformed her from a rising pop star image into a fully-fledged sex symbol and a pop icon.

14 2007: A Musical Swift With Good Girl Gone Bad

Her transformation into a sex-symbol was completed upon the release of her third album, Good Girl Gone Bad. As the title suggests, the album sees Rihanna matures her content. She spoke to The Star Phoenix about the album, "I just want to have a little more fun with my music and be a little more experimental in terms of my image and my sound. I just reinvented myself."

Along with Umbrella, iconic song Don't Stop the Music also serves as the album's single.

13 2007: AMA's Favorite Soul/R&B Female Artist

Rihanna was called a wannabe-yoncés by the critics once, but she finally got her 'revenge' as she won Favorite Soul/R&B Female Artist at the 2007 MTV AMA, and beat Beyoncé and Fantasia Barrino in the process. She made one hell of an impression at her AMA debut. Not only did she win, she also performed Umbrella. Ne-Yo then joined her for Hate That I Love You.

12 2007: Chris Brown And The Start Of A Downfall

We can not talk about Rihanna without mentioning Chris Brown. The two started as friends back in 2005, but were not exactly together until 2007 and went to public in 2008. It seemed like a match made in pop music heaven. In summer 2007, Chris wrote an 'answer' song to Rihanna's Umbrella, titled Cinderella, and they even performed it live when he joined her for a few tour dates in Asia.

11 2008: Won Her First Grammy

Her long-awaited Grammy triumph finally came in 2008. Rihanna and Jay-Z won the Best Rap/Sung Collaboration at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards for their iconic collaboration, Umbrella. She even performed at the award. To this date, she is currently the female artist with the most wins in the category, with five wins out of nine total nominations.

10 2008: The Glow In The Dark Tour

In 2008, Rihanna joined rap star Kanye West's futuristic-themed world tour, Glow in the Dark Tour, with Lupe Fiasco, N.E.R.D, Santigold and Nas. Some surprise guest artists also made their appearances, including Jay-Z, Gnarls Barkley, Chris Brown, and New Zealand rapper Scribe. With 61 dates in total, the massive world tour grossed over $30.8 million USD.

9 2009: Cancelled Her Grammy Performance

In 2009, Rihanna canceled her scheduled Grammy performance out of sudden. Reports surfaced that her then-boyfriend, Chris Brown, has physically assaulted her. A picture of her face bruised was leaked, and he pleaded guilty to felony assault.

Chris opened up about their volatile relationship on his 2017 documentary Welcome to My Life, “I look back at that picture and I’m like that’s not me, bro, that’s not me. I hate it to this day. That’s going to haunt me forever.”

8 2009: Rated R

Since then, both Rihanna and Chris Brown had moved on from the tragic night. She went back to the studio, and released her fourth studio album, Rated R. Rihanna kicks off the album with a dark, morbid, pop and R&B ballad, Russian Roulette. The song sees a story an abusive romantic relationship that ended abruptly, with many critics noted its lyrical theme to be a response to the domestic violence case.

7 2010: Loud & Iconic Collaboration With Eminem

Rihanna and Eminem tell a perplexing story about two lovers who refuse to separate despite being in a dangerous love–hate relationship on his iconic 2010 hit, Love The Way You Lie. Personally, both artists have suffered tumultuous abusive relationships; Rihanna with Chris Brown and Eminem with her longtime ex-wife, Kimberly Scott, and that's what made the record so special. She also released her fifth LP, Loud, and it was a contrary to her previous dark tone on Rated R.

6 2011: Talk That Talk

Rihanna's 2011 album Talk That Talk sees a dance-oriented pop/R&B crossover that incorporates elements of hip hop, dubstep, electronic and house music. With world-class DJ Calvin Harris joining the production team, Rihanna scored an international hit with We Found Love. Another electro house-influenced song Where Have You Been also serves as the album's single, and helped the album debuted at #3 on the US Billboard 200.

5 2012: Unapologetic

Nothing shines bright like a diamond than Rihanna's seventh studio album, Unapologetic, which you might remember it by its controversial nude album cover.

"I named my album 'Unapologetic' because there is only one truth, and you can't apologize for that. It's honest. I'm always evolving of course, I think the only motto I have is to be true to myself," she told WWD.

She also confirmed plans to launch a fragrance called Nude By Rihanna in 2012.

4 2013-2014: The Monster & Can't Remember To Forget You

Eminem might be well-known for bashing pop acts, but he and Rihanna actually have strong chemistry. The two teamed up again on the song The Monster for Eminem's eighth album, The Marshall Mathers LP., and successfully co-headlined The Monster Tour: Eminem x Rihanna.

The following year, she's also featured on Shakira's sensual jaw-dropping song and music video, Can't Remember to Forget You.

3 2016: Anti

Rihanna released her eighth, and arguably her best to this day, album, Anti, in January 2016. This album marked her first endeavor after leaving Def Jam Records. She featured rapper Drake on the album's lead title, Work. She won the AMA's Favorite Album - Soul/R&B and iHeartRadio Music Awards' R&B Album of the Year for the album.

2 2017: Fenty Beauty Line

Rihanna, like we said, may be bad but she's perfectly good at it. She launched her long-awaited cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty, in 2017. The brand is well-known for its broad inclusivity across skin tones and gender, and was a big success that Time Magazine crowned it as one of the 25 best inventions of 2017 along with Apple's iPhone X, Nike's Pro Hijab, the Tesla Model 3, and many others.

1 2020: Upcoming Album, R9, And The Rihanna Book

Fans have been waiting for Rihanna's upcoming album, R9, but there hasn't been any more update to this body of work.

But in the meantime, fans can enjoy her autobiography The Rihanna Book. The official website writes, "Rihanna invites you into her world with this stunning visual autobiography. From her Barbados childhood to her worldwide tours, from iconic fashion moments to private time with friends and family, the book showcases intimate photographs of her life as an artist, performer, designer, and entrepreneur."

