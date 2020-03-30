A Timeline Of Dua Lipa's Meteoric Rise, In 15 Pictures

If you aren't aware of who Dua Lipa is by now then you must be from a different planet. The British singer has been dominating the airwaves for the past four years and has made a huge name for herself. With the release of her long-awaited second album, Future Nostalgia, Dua has already cemented herself as one of pop music's biggest stars. From No. 1 hits to huge prestigious awards, this singing sensation is quite frankly living her best life.

Whether it's for her breakup anthems or her insanely cool sense of style, Dua has made an impression on boys and girls around the world and her success doesn't show any signs of slowing down any time soon.

How did she do it? Well, here's a timeline from how it went from a dream to reality.

15 Baby Dua

Dua Lipa was born on August 22, 1995, in Westminster, London, to Kosovo Albanian parents. Her father, Dukagjin Lipa, is in a Kosovan rock band, Oda, and is the lead vocalist. He is also a marketing manager.

Dua's mom, Anesa Lipa, on the other hand, works in tourism. She has a sister, Rina Lipa, and brother, Gjin Lipa, who are both younger than her.

14 Toddler Dua

For those unaware, Dua's name means Love. She told Patrizia Pepe: "Now I'm proud of it. Now I am. But when I was growing up, all I wanted was to be called Hannah, Sarah, Ella… anything normal. Because with Dua you had to explain: I'm from Kosovo."

Dua attended Sylvia Young Theatre School part-time before moving to Kosovo with her family at age 11. During her time in Kosovo, the singer developed her love for hip-hop music which would, later on, have a big impact on her own material.

13 Dreaming Of Being A Star

Dua always had a passion for music growing up and was inspired by her favorite female vocalists.

She told Clash Magazine that Nelly Furtado's Woah! Nelly changed her life and that Pink's iconic Missundaztood is a firm favorite of hers. “I kept on listening to it before I could even understand the lyrics. And I feel like it’s followed me through life - I keep going back and using it as a reference point for my music now.”

It's no wonder Dua has ended up on top after being heavily influenced by those fierce ladies.

12 2015: New Love

When it was time for Dua to debut herself on the music scene, she dropped "New Love" in 2015. The track was produced by Emile Hayne and Andrew Wayatt who had already worked with the likes of FKA Twigs and Lana Del Rey so she was off to a good start.

Instantly, Lipa created a buzz and had blogs naming her the next best thing in pop. Well, they weren't wrong.

11 2016: First-Ever Live Lounge Session

As time went on, Dua started to gain herself some radio play and performed in her first-ever Live Lounge session for BBC Radio 1 in January of 2016.

Aside from the music, Dua had started making an impact with her fashion. During the early days, the brunette beauty was known for rocking tiaras and vintage bomber jackets. It wasn't long until her admiring fans started to become influenced by her style.

10 2016: Be The One's Chart Success

After the release of Be The One in late 2015, Dua had started to gain herself chart success around the world in 2016. The single became her first international hit, topping the charts in Belgium as well as entering the Top 10 in the U.K., The Netherlands, and Australia.

It was clear that Dua was here to stay and make her mark on the industry. It wasn't long until the rest of the world woke up.

9 2017: Self-Titled Debut Album

After a string of hits and a lot of hype, Dua finally released her debut self-titled album on June 2, 2017.

Unsurprisingly, the record lived up to its expectations and immediately received critical acclaim. Dua Lipa currently holds a Metacritic score of 72 based on eight reviews and became the most-streamed album by a female artist. The record was promoted with a world tour and more hit singles.

8 2017: New Rules' Global Takeover

If you thought Dua had already achieved enough success at this point then think again!

After the release of "New Rules," Dua became a global household name. The single took her to new heights and elevated her status tremendously. The break-up anthem resonated with boys and girls around the world and was quite frankly the song of the year. Not only did it become her first No. 1 single in the U.K. but also her first Top 10 in the U.S. Billboard 100. Oh, and on YouTube, the iconic music video has casually been watched more than 2 billion views. No biggie.

7 2018: Two-A Lipa At The BRIT Awards

When it came down to the announcing the nominations for the 2018 BRIT Awards, Dua had made history. At 22-years-old, she became the first female artist to receive five nominations in a single year. Let's not forget, one of those noms was for Best British Album.

On the night, she didn't go home empty-handed and picked up two awards for British Female and British Breakthrough Act. Did somebody say Two-A Lipa?!

6 2018: First Vogue Cover

There is no denying that Dua has a love for fashion and is a style icon herself. Therefore, it was inevitable that her Vogue cover was always going to happen.

In 2018, she bagged herself her first cover with the publication and graced the May Turkish issue. Dua looked super chic with a bob and oozed confidence, proving that she is officially a pro. As time has gone on, she has covered other international copies including the Australian and British editions.

5 2018: Huge Collaborations

Throughout her career, Dua has collaborated with some major names. 2017 saw her team up with Sean Paul on "No Lie," Martin Garrix on "Scared To Be Lonely," and Miguel on "Lost In Your Light."

In 2018, Dua turned it up a notch and bagged herself collabs with Calvin Harris, Silk City, and legend Andrea Bocelli.

Her offering with Calvin, "One Kiss," became the song of the summer and became her second chart-topper in the U.K. Not only that but earned herself a third BRIT Award for Best British Single. No biggie.

4 2019: Grammy Awards

After you've bagged yourself a bunch of BRIT Awards, what's next? Grammy Awards of course!

Dua was nominated for her first-ever Grammy Awards in 2019 and walked home with both. She took home Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for her collab with Silk City, "Electricity."

At this point, Dua was unstoppable and a force to be reckoned with. With just one album under her belt, her list of achievements cemented her status at pop's new queen. She was no longer the rising star but the main event.

3 2019: Her First-Ever Waxwork

No.1 single? Check. Most-streamed album? Check. BRIT Awards? Check? Grammys? Check. WAXWORK? CHECK.

In February of 2019, Dua earned herself a waxwork in Madame Tussauds in London.

"I've been to Madame Tussauds a few times when I was younger and I took my family when they've come down from Kosovo and Holland and it's always been a really fun experience."

Since the London waxwork, she has also gained herself another one in Amsterdam.

2 2019: Don't Start Now

On November 1, 2019, Dua was ready to begin the era for Future Nostalgia, her long-awaited second studio album.

After the success of her first album campaign, there was a lot of pressure for her to deliver. You know what they say, the difficult second album can make or break you. However, this is Dua Lipa we're talking about and she just slays so hard.

"Don't Start Now," the first offering from the second record, went down a treat with listeners. The single topped multiple charts around the world and was listed as Idolators No. 1 pop song of 2019.

1 2020: Future Nostalgia

Fans waited long and hard for this moment but Dua's second album, Future Nostalgia, was released worldwide on Friday, March 27. The disco-inspired album had everyone immediately on their feet and is a reminder as to why people can't stop talking about Dua. Before the release date, NME gave the album a five-star rating and described it as a "bright, bold collection of pop majesty."

