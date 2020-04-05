Beyoncé, Rihanna And 13 Other Stunning Throwback MET Gala Looks Too Good To Ignore

One of the biggest nights of the year in the fashion world is undoubtedly the Met Gala. This annual gala is a fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute in New York City.

Since the first Met Gala in 1948, celebrities have been receiving private invitations to this exclusive event, which has a new theme every year. Event organizers encourage stars to walk the red carpet in their most extravagant and stunning looks. If you aren’t familiar with Anna Wintour, she is Vogue's editor-in-chief and she's been the chairwoman of the Met Gala since 1995. She's made this long-standing event a very hot ticket.

From Rihanna’s beautiful and show-stopping yellow gown to Beyoncé’s glimmering body-con dress, the fashion icons on this list have established themselves as fashion front runners. Since the 2020 Met Gala has been postponed, we're revisiting some of the most jaw-dropping Met Gala looks!

15 Rihanna, 2015

It’s no secret that Rihanna can pull off anything she wears, but this 2016 Met Gala look, for which the theme was "China: Through the Looking Glass," was a show-stopper on the red carpet.

The singer shared that she was researching the theme online and came across this stunning, Imperial yellow fur-trimmed cape. It was handmade by a Chinese designer and it took two years to create!

14 Beyoncé, 2015

Beyoncé famously made a last-minute appearance at the 2015 Met Gala. The star wore a sheer Givenchy dress that was covered in beautiful jewels. The gems were strategically placed from head to toe. Although some fans were confused as to how this reflected the 2015 Met Gala theme of "China: Through the Looking Glass," there is no denying that Beyoncé still slayed this look.

13 Blake Lively, 2018

Besides acting, Blake Lively is also known for her excellent taste in fashion. During the 2018 Met Gala, the actress showed up in a stunning Versace embroidered gown that took more than 600 hours to make. The look was made complete by a spiked hairpiece mimicking a halo - it gave Blake an angelic look that blended into 2018’s Met Gala theme "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

12 Kylie Jenner, 2019

The Jenners are known to be fashion lovers and have attended many Met Gala red carpets over the past few years. One year, the sisters wore custom-made feathered Versace gowns in contrasting colors. Kylie opted for this lilac dress for the 2019 Met Gala pink carpet. The theme was, "Camp: Notes on Fashion."

11 Kendall Jenner, 2019

Kendall also wore a custom-made feathered Versace dress in bright orange. She appeared on the pink carpet alongside her sister, Kylie. Kendall is used to delivering us looks and this outfit was no exception. The outfit was campy enough to fit the fashion theme, which is best described as over the top and extreme.

10 Zendaya, 2018

This look is a throwback to the 2018 Met Gala, for which the theme was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." Zendaya's outfit was inspired by one of the most historically famed religious icons, St. Joan of Arc. The gown was a custom-made Versace that resembled armor.

9 Cardi B, 2018

Here’s another stunning look from 2018 Met Gala. Cardi B was pregnant and still managed to serve up this dazzling red carpet look. This was the rapper's Met Gala debut and she appeared arm in arm with the gown's designer, Jeremy Scott. Scott created this custom Moschino piece.

8 Taylor Swift, 2016

Taylor Swift is no stranger to attending fashion events, so she graced the red carpet at a Met Gala event. In 2016, the singer gave us futuristic vibes with this metallic Louis Vuitton dress, paired with black lipstick and an icy blonde bob. Her look meshed perfectly with the theme, "Manus X Machina: Fashion in the Age of Technology".

7 Ariana Grande, 2018

Ariana Grande seamlessly blended into the theme of the evening, which was 'heavenly bodies'. She wore this stunning Vera Wang gown. It was screen-printed with parts of Michaelangelo's masterpiece, The Last Judgment, which graces the ceiling of one the most historically famous places of worship, the Sistine Chapel.

6 Kim Kardashian, 2019

Kim Kardashian is a long-standing fan of fashion and her look for the 2019 Met Gala proved that she is one of the best in the game. The reality TV star showed up in a breathtaking nude Mugler dress adorned with crystal beads and sequins that looked like water droplets.

5 Lady Gaga, 2019

Lady Gaga is known for her eccentric fashion and her shocking 2019 Met Gala entrance showed her at the peak of her fashion game. Her outfit was created by her designer friend, Brandon Maxwell, who combined four separate dresses into one. As the host for the evening, Gaga highlighted the theme of the night, by shining in some very camp fashion.

4 Saorise Ronan, 2019

Saoirse Ronan has always served us gracious looks on the red carpet. For the 2019 Met Gala, the star wore a bolder look to honor the theme of the evening, which was extravagant and witty fashion. The custom-made Gucci gown she wore was adorned by two embroidered gold dragons on each shoulder - they were the focal point of the dress.

3 Jennifer Lopez, 2019

Jennifer Lopez opted for a sparkling Versace dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit, adorned with a jaw-dropping matching headpiece. She also wore jewelry that brought the whole look together. This over the top glitzy look blended into the theme of the 2019 Met Gala, which was 'camp' fashion.

2 Bella Hadid, 2019

Here’s another memorable look from the beautiful fashion model, Bella Hadid, who graced the pink carpet while wearing a stunning, jewel-encrusted cut-out Moschino gown. To complete this edgy high fashion look, the star also wore a pixie cut wig with side-swept bangs. The over the top and kitschy outfit fell into the category of camp fashion.

1 Priyanka Chopra, 2018

Last but not least, fashion icon Priyanka Chopra graced the 2018 Met Gala while dressed in a gorgeous outfit that was inspired by the theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination". The actress wore a velvet burgundy Ralph Lauren dress adorned with red Swarovski crystals. Her headpiece featured golden beadwork which took over 250 hours to create!

