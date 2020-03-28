Drake And Rihanna Are Flirting Live On Instagram

Rihanna and Drake are not together but they are showing signs that they could be soon... again.

The two exes got publicly flirty on Instagram last night, reports Elle. Fans even took screenshots of their comments to each other on the section of DJ Spade’s Instagram Live. There was no doubt it: it was flirting alright.

Things Got Sassy

Via: Getty

There were several exchanges between the two but one got particularly sassy.

“DUB PLATE COME PRETTY LIKE A FENTY FOUNDATION,” Drake wrote from his champagnepapi Instagram account.

While Rihanna retorted from her badgalriri account, “Give Drake some water.”

“Hahahahhahahaha you have a bad attitude @badgalriri,” Drake commented.

“Rihanna drop R12 right now,” he continued.

There’s Always Been A Spark

Rihanna and Drake interacting in the comments of DJ Spade’s Instagram live. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Bi0EhyhPBr — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 25, 2020

While Drake and Rihanna are both single, they were last seen hanging out together in January, leaving fans speculating over their status.

Late last year, Rihanna was spotted at one of Drake’s birthday parties where she hung out for several hours.

Let's not forget that back in 2016, there was Drake’s memorable MTV VMAs Vanguard introduction speech in which he publicly declared his love for her.

An Interesting Year For Drake

Via: WireImage

Not only could he be getting back together with Rihanna, but Hollywood Life says he’s also going into business with Quibi to produce a series based on The 48 Laws of Power, the best-selling nonfiction book by Robert Greene.

A favorite in the hip-hop community, this 1998 book has been referenced in songs by Kanye West, Jay-Z and Drake himself.

