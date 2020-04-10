Here’s Where These Celebrity Car Collections Are Located

Some of the world’s biggest celebrities own some of the largest car collections. We’re talking celebrities who have net worths in the millions and billions – 10-figure celebrities who make more money per day than many of us make in a lifetime.

Sometimes it’s nice to gawk at those incredible car collections, which often number in the hundreds. But it often leaves us wondering, where are the collections located? Where would these hundreds of classic, vintage, and unique cars possibly fit?

It turns out that the true gearhead celebrities also invest millions into their garages and compounds – often with multiple levels, or open to the public exhibitions – to house their incredible rides.

Here we discuss 15 of the most epic car collections in the world, who they belong to, and where they’re located.

15 Jay Leno’s Big Dog Garage (Burbank, California)

via Today Show

Jay Leno from the Late Show and Jay Leno’s Garage is one of the biggest celebrity car collectors out there, with over 280 vehicles in it, including some of the rarest classic cars and supercars out there. Leno’s garage, dubbed Jay Leno’s Big Dog Garage, is located in Burbank, California, near the Hollywood Burbank Airport.

14 Jerry Seinfeld’s Car Collection (Manhattan, New York)

via Motor Biscuit

Jerry Seinfeld is another comedian celebrity with an amazing car collection. With a net worth of nearly a billion dollars, he can afford any ride he wants. His three-story complex is a $1.4 million car garage located in Manhattan, New York. It houses a record 46 Porsche models (20 of which were sold at auction recently), and what makes the garage unique is that it’s subterranean and features four unique areas.

13 Ralph Lauren’s Secret Garage (Westchester County, New York)

via Forbes

Fashion mogul Ralph Lauren is not only worth $5.6 billion, but he’s also got one of only four Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantics ever made – his car won the Best in Show at the Concours d’Elegance.

Lauren’s secret garage is located in Westchester County, New York, where the models are kept in pristine working condition. He’s a particular collector of rare, collectable Ferraris. His collection is one of the most valuable in the world, estimated at $300 million.

12 Floyd Mayweather’s House (Las Vegas, Nevada)

via Pinterest

The most famous boxer of our generation, Floyd Mayweather, has a net worth between $560 million and $1 billion. The figures are always fluctuating. He owns over 100 luxury cars (and some of the rarest supercars, like a one-off Koenigsegg), and he always buys from the same dealer and always pays cash. In 2015, in an interview with ESPN he claimed his collection was worth $15 million – all of them sitting in his Las Vegas, Nevada garage.

11 Chris Evans’ UK Collection (Ascot & Buckinghamshire, England)

via National Numbers

Chris Evans is one of the most popular celebrities in the UK. After taking over a three-year stint as the co-host of Top Gear, with Matt LeBlanc, the radio-host-turned-superstar left the show early, after just one year.

He owns a mansion in Ascot, England, and one in Buckinghamshire, where his enormous collection of rare Ferraris and others (including a few of the Holy Grail Ferraris, the 250 GTO) reside.

10 Ion Tiriac’s Collection (Bucharest, Romania)

via Business-Review EU

Ion Tiriac is a Romanian businessman and former professional tennis and ice hockey player. He’s worth $1.2 billion, though it was 1.8 billion EUR in 2017. His private car collection in Bucharest, Romania, contains all six generations of the Rolls-Royce Phantom – the only car collection, reportedly, in the world to contain that.

The Tiriac Collection is an exhibition of cars that opened in 2015 in Romania, including over 150 historical vehicles manufactured since 1899.

9 Hassanai Bolkiah, Sultan Of Brunei Collection (Brunei, Borneo)

via XtraSpace

The Sultan of Brunei, Hassanai Bolkiah, might not show up on the richest people in the world’s list of Forbes, but he’s worth $20 billion. He was crowned prince of Brunei in 1961, and became sultan in 1967.

His car collection is the biggest in the world, with anywhere between 2,500 to 5,000 cars in it, including many priceless classics. But it’s so vast that many of the cars have been left to rot and have gone into disrepair. His car collection was once estimated to be worth around $5 billion!

RELATED: 15 Sweet Classic Rides From Steve McQueen’s Car Collection

8 Jay Kay’s Horsenden House (Buckinghamshire, England)

via Automundo

UK rock star Jay Kay, of Jamiroquai fame, is one of the largest musician car collectors in the world. His home in Buckinghamshire, England includes $35 million worth of rare Ferraris, including a unique LaFerrari, a Mercedes-Benz 300SL, and more than 50 others.

With a net worth of $70 million, it seems that much of his investments have gone into vehicles.

7 John Cena’s Mansion (Tampa, Florida)

via CarBuzz

Wrestler turned movie star John Cena is on top of the world, and nothing can take him down. Besides being worth $75 million and being the second-most-famous wrestler next to Dwayne Johnson, his car collection includes mostly incredible, restored muscle cars.

The 16-time WWE world champion also has a mansion in San Diego, but most of his rides are kept in his Tampa, Florida residence, all sitting in his gigantic removed garage next to his house.

6 Jon Shirley’s Ferrari & Alfa Garage (Medina, Washington)

via Sports Car Digest

Jon Shirley is the former president of Microsoft, from 1983 to 1990, during a time that the company’s worth went from $50 million to $1.4 billion. He’s worth at least $250 million, and owns over 22,222 units of Microsoft stock. His Medina, Washington house contains his huge car collection, which includes two sections for Alfa Romeos and Ferraris.

In 2014 his ’54 Ferrari 375 MM won the Pebble Beach Concourse d’Elegance Best in Show, becoming the only Ferrari to win, and the first pre-WWII car to win since the 1950s.

RELATED: 15 Surprising Facts About Lady Gaga’s Car Collection

5 Sammy Hagar’s Red Rocker Collection (Marin County, California)

via Forbes

Van Halen’s Sammy Hagar is one cool dude. The Red Rocker has had houses in Palm Desert, California, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Maui, Hawaii, and Mill Valley, California, which is located in Marin County. He always wanted to live there, and that’s where he keeps his epic garage, which contains his iconic 1982 Ferrari 512BB from the “I Can’t Drive 55” music video, a LaFerrari, and many others.

4 The Ken Lingenfelter Collection (Livingston County, Michigan)

via thelingenfeltercollection.com

Ken Lingenfelter is the owner of the Lingenfelter Performance Engineering company, and the founder of the Lingenfelter Collection in Livingston County, Michigan. The private collection has over 200 distinct vehicles, including mostly Corvettes and other rare muscle cars.

The collection is open to the public (except for right now, with quarantine in effect), and is a sight to see.

RELATED: 15 Celebrities With The Craziest Car Collections In 2020

3 Bill Goldberg’s Garage (Los Angeles, California)

via Pinterest

Former wrestler Bill Goldberg was once one of the most famous wrestlers alive, and he’s still a pretty popular dude. He’s also a huge collector of muscle cars, and he loves restoring them.

His restored classics include a ’65 Shelby Cobra, a ’57 Chevy Biscayne, ’70 LAWMAN 429 Mustang, and many more. They’re located in his Los Angeles, California garage.

2 Wyclef Jean’s Exotic Collection (Haiti)

via Gold Eagle Co

Wyclef Jean is a rapper from Haiti who immigrated to the U.S. at the age of nine. He first gained fame in New Jersey, with the Fugees, and he’s had two houses in NJ. But his exotic car collection is located in Haiti, and it includes incredible cars like a Pagani Zonda and McLaren F1. He seems to respect old classics while also loving the fastest supercars out there.

1 HSH Rainier III’s Monaco Top Cars Collection (Fontvieille, Monaco)

via HelloMonaco

Even though he may have passed away in 2005, Rainier III, Prince of Monaco, was one of the longest ruling monarchs in European history, with a 56-year reign.

His Serene Highness’ (HSH) collection is located in Terrasses de Fontvieille, and spans 5,000 square meters. It has around 100 cars in it, from a 1903 De Dion Bouton to a 2013 Lotus F1, and everything in between. Not bad for a man who was estimated to be worth $1.5 billion.

References: businessinsider.com, dailymail.co.uk, thedrive.com, velvetropes.com, latimes.com

NEXT: 15 High Performance Pickups And SUVs That Belong In A Gearhead’s Car Collection

Share Tweet Email Share