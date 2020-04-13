Paris Hilton’s #TrillerFest May Get Her Out Of The Dog House For Failing The Hand Wash Challenge

Paris Hilton just wrapped up her three-day virtual music festival, #TrillerFest which aims to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Daily Mail, the live streaming event kicked off on April 10 and continued right through April 12.

Everyone from Snoop Dogg to Pitbull were there, and of course DJ Hilton was in the house.

Could the heiress being making up for that disastrous pass the soap challenge performance? Well, she can certainly try!

100+ Artists!

Paris Hilton doesn’t do small. It’s go big or go home for the heiress and entrepreneur and go big was exactly what she did for #Trillerfest.

More than 100 artists participated in the event, including Snoop Dog, Migros, Marshmello, Pitbull, and Wyclef Jean.

Paris Hilton knows how to pull off an unforgettable party, that's for sure!

DJ Paris In The House

“Can't wait to perform for you all this weekend during #HomeQuarantine!” Hilton wrote when she made the announcement on Instagram.

If you didn’t already know, Paris has made millions in the DJ business.

She made her first debut as a DJ at a Brazilian music festival in 2012. Since then, she’s made it a prominent career, and can get anywhere up to a million dollars per performance.

She did this one for a good cause, with proceeds going towards charities aiding COVID-19, as well as towards No Kid Hungry and Music Cares.

Out Of The Dog House For Her Hand Washing Fail?

Daily Mail reports that last month, Paris Hilton got mocked on social media after she failed to complete the ‘pass the soap’ TikTok challenge.

The challenge, initiated by Dillon Francis, was aimed to encourage people to wash their hands by filming themselves pumping soap into their hand and passing it on.

Hilton, however, simply tapped the dispenser, pretending to pump it into her hand, and naturally, viewers weren’t fooled.

Fortunately, she’s made a huge turnaround for the cause with her mesmerizing #TrillerFest - fan reaction will tell us if this worked for her!

