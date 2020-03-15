Rihanna And Kenya Moore: Fashionistas That Know How To Have Fun!

While most celebrities have designers pick out their clothes, others dress themselves, and have more fun doing it! Fashion mogul Rihanna who brought us Savage X Fenty, models her new vintage lingerie collection and honestly, it's hotter than fire. The superstar can do no wrong! Meanwhile, Kenya Moore from The Real Housewives of Atlanta partied all night in a sexy black leather number that definitely earned her a few looks or two. These two women know how to have fun and look good doing it.

Rihanna’s Spring Collection Is A Combo Of Sexy & Vintage

Former popstar Rihanna has it all. She can sing, dance and even produce some of the trendiest looks on the red-carpet. Now she’s the owner of one of the biggest fashion companies in the state. Rihanna is a talent that can’t be matched - well ... if you're not including Beyonce! Already the author of several trailblazing fashion collections, Rihanna is bringing her fans a new lingerie line this spring. Let’s just say it’s something old yet new, pretty in pink but best in purple, and is hotter than Justin Bieber’s recent Calvin Klein campaign.

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty brand took to Instagram to showcase a few pieces from the new collection Savage Spring, with the Work singer herself as the model. Rihanna gave two sultry poses on March 8 and 11, showing off a lace corset while in pink rollers and another that featured her in a bralette with floral designs. Rihanna looked like she was having lots of fun while modeling her own collection. The collection is set to launch today! What a fun way to kick off the spring season!

Kenya Moore Stuns In Sexy Black Dress

Former supermodel Kenya Moore definitely knows a thing or two about fashion. She’s proven to be quite the wildcard on The Housewives of Atlanta, and has worn some stunning fashion pieces. The reality tv star definitely warranted some looks in her black leather dress when she arrived to the premiere party of WE-Tv’s new reality show Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka.

Kenya Moore’s dress was revealed via castmate Kandis Burruss' Instagram video on March 10, which no one saw coming. The 49-year-old did a somewhat sultry dance on the bar table, whipping her long black hair about, before smiling at the camera.

