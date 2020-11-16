Ever wondered what Rihanna's real name is? Ever thought about who her biggest influence is when it comes to her music career?

There are several interesting things to learn about a celebrity like Rihanna. The scandal that took place in her life with Chris Brown dominates a lot of conversation surrounding the beautiful singer but there are plenty of other things to explore when it comes to her. She has done so much more than moved to the United States to sing songs!

In Barbados, There Is A Rihanna Day

In the country of Barbados, people celebrate a holiday called Rihanna Day. They honor her life and celebrate the fact that she has gotten to such a high level of success in her career as a musician. The island of Barbados is very beautiful but it is also very small. Rihanna was born and raised there but decided to move to the United States to pursue her career as a singer and performer.

9 Rihanna Credits Madonna As Her Biggest Influence

Madonna is a huge inspiration to a lot of singers. Interestingly enough, Rihanna also credits Madonna as one of her biggest influences. Rihanna actually looks up to Madonna when it comes to fame and success. Madonna made a name for herself in the 80s and is now considered a cultural icon. Rihanna has definitely taken notes!

8 Madame Tussauds Museum Has 8 Wax Figures Of Rihanna

Madame Tussauds Wax Museum is known for showcasing realistic wax figures of some of the worlds most popular and well-known celebrities. We’re talking about actresses, actors, models, singers, comedians, athletes, and so much more! Rihanna has been included in the wax museum a whopping eight times! They have created different Rihanna looks for people to pose with.

7 Rihanna & Katy Perry Are No Longer Besties

Rihanna and Katy Perry used to be BFFs but for some reason, their friendship fizzled out. According to The Sun's Bizarre column, "The former best friends haven't seen each other for more than 18 months after falling out But they were forced to pose for an excruciatingly awkward photo together on the red carpet."

They posed together at the Met Gala and yes, it was very awkward. They did not seem to be vibing at all. Whatever transpired between the two is a mystery.

6 Rihanna Wasn't Allowed To Wear Makeup Growing Up

When Rihanna was a youngster, she wasn’t allowed to wear makeup. Growing up, that must have been very frustrating for her. Cosmetics are awesome and they come in handy when people want to amplify how attractive they are and add a little bit more detail to their look. Despite the fact that she wasn’t allowed to wear makeup when she was young, she now has her own cosmetics line… So it all worked out!

5 "Umbrella" Was Originally Written For Britney Spears

When everyone is biggest songs ever, “Umbrella” was actually originally supposed to be performed by Britney Spears. It is hard to imagine a song that is so well known for being sung by Rihanna being performed by someone different… Even if we’re talking about Britney Spears.

Britney Spears was one of the biggest pop stars ever in the 90s and a song like “Umbrella“ could have put her back on the map but Rihanna is the singer who was able to snag it.

4 Her Real Name? Robyn Rihanna Fenty

She goes by the name Rihanna but her real name is actually Robyn Rihanna Fenty. For those who don’t know about her cosmetics line, she uses her last name to sell her beauty products. She decided to go by her middle name instead of her first name and that is most likely because her middle name is a lot rarer than her first name is. The name Robyn doesn’t stand out as much.

3 Rihanna Won The Miss Combermere Beauty Pageant

When Rihanna was a teenager, she won beauty pageant! It’s not shocking at all that someone like Rihanna would win a beauty pageant because she is absolutely stunning. Rihanna is known for her beautiful singing voice but she is also known for her drop-dead gorgeous appearance as well. She has great looks and the fact that she took home the crown as a teenager in a beauty pageant makes perfect sense.

2 "We Found Love" Topped The Charts For 10 Weeks Straight

For 10 weeks straight, Rihanna’s song “We Found Love” topped the charts! That means that the song was a total success. The music video for the song is pretty chaotic but the song itself is absolutely beautiful with an amazing message. The lyrics tell the story of a couple who falls in love with each other in the midst of a troubled world. Calvin Harris is the DJ behind this track.

1 Rihanna Founded Fenty Beauty In 2017

We mentioned Rihanna’s cosmetic line earlier but to get in more detail about it, it was founded in 2017. Very recent! Her beauty line is still considered brand new since it is just getting started but despite how new it is, it has already done a great job in terms of sales. It is one beauty line that has given Kylie Cosmetics (by Kylie Jenner) a run for its money! Rihanna founded a lingerie company called Savage X Fenty as well.

