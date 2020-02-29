Rihanna Trolls Josh Hart After Awkward (But Hilarious!) LeBron Dunk

Rihanna isn’t one to stay quiet when she has something to say. So when the Lakers fan witnessed that epically awkward LeBron dunk on Wednesday, she trolled the individual responsible - Josh Hart.

Rihanna is no newbie to trolling. Remember last year when Buzzfeed reported on how she trolled her fans waiting for her new album?

The Dunk

As reported by New York Post, LeBron James shared a collection of images on Instagram from a recent LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans match, which included a hilarious dunk over former teammate Josh Hart, giving him a full face of James’ crotch.

Naturally, the internet went nuts, and so did Rihanna.

Rihanna’s Reaction

LeBron captioned the collection of images: “About last night! Gang gang on 1 over there! Love them boys 😤. #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 #JamesGang👑 #WashedKing👑#RevengeSZN😤”

“Anybody check on Hart?” Rihanna commented on James’ post.

The star is a huge LeBron fan, so it was obvious to fans that she was taking a soft stab at Hart.

She Wasn’t the Only One To React

Tom Brady and Meek Mill also weighed in, reports TooFab.

“Sheesh!!!!!!!” Brady responded.

“😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Lol violated him,” Meek Mill wrote.

And the commentary continues.

Jamie Foxx also added to the conversation, “Bro!!! When I say you showed da pluck out! 17 years??? Cmon man! MVP!!! #effortless #king”

While Deion Sanders commented: “Age AIN’T nothing but a number!💯”

And just like that, Hart has become a walking meme.

