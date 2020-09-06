It appears as though she set all her problems aside these days, by living her best life over in the Bahamas.

Jen Harley made some serious noise during her time on Jersey Shore. Looking back, she does have regrets – she made mention that the show would ultimately ruin her family life.

As she revealed with In Touch Weekly, she’s ready to move on these days and put all of the drama in the past;

“I’m just at the point where I just really don’t even want it in my life anymore because it’s caused so much chaos,” the Las Vegas resident adds. “I just don’t even feel like I need to put that much energy into it, because in the end, these are his fans, not mine.”

RELATED – ‘Jersey Shore’ Fans Are Still Speculating Angelina And Vinny Might Be ‘More’ Than Friends

What She’s Doing Now?

It appears as though she set all her problems aside these days, by living her best life over in the Bahamas. Harley’s showing off her new look, with some stunning beach photos – it isn’t a different side of JS star, that’s for sure.

She seems to be content with her current circumstances and clearly, she’s moving on from the drama, at least we think.

On the plus side, she was spotted alongside Ronnie most recently, it is said that the two are on good terms these days, keeping things civil for their child.

RELATED -Is Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Still Friends With His ‘Jersey Shore’ Housemates?

How Does Ronnie Feel About Jen’s Trip?

A surprise to nobody, Ronnie has refrained from making any mention of his ex – instead, he recently took to IG, posting an adorable photo of his daughter.

Aside from that, Ronnie has kept quiet pertaining to anything involved in his personal life, he’s happy co-parenting these days and keeping things on the down-low, away from the gossip mill. Fans are likely to get an update at the start of the new Family Reunion season.

Unfortunately for Ronnie, he would also recently lose a close friend, Ralph, who didn’t have any association with the Jersey Shore series. He made mention of the loss via IG;

“I know your watching over me like when u were here, I love you cuzo!!! Everyone says you can pick your family?! Well we did! We picked eachother through thick and thin! I promise to live my best life and make you proud. You’re a legend! I love you.”

NEXT –‘Jersey Shore’s’ Ronnie Gets Emotional In Recent Instagram Post

Sources – IG & In Touch Weekly

Share Share Tweet Email