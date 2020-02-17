15 Saturday Night Live Hosts We Don't Ever Want To See Again

For over 40 years now we've been tuning into Saturday Night Live every weekend for our weekly dose of sketch comedy. There have been plenty of other programs offering up something similar over the course of the years, but none of them have ever been able to compete with SNL's talented team of writers, their dedicated comedians and of course, their star power. Each week Saturday Night Live invites a celebrity to host and a musical guest to perform. What could possibly go wrong?

As much as we admire anyone willing to stand up on live TV and try to land a joke, we're thinking it would be better for everyone involved if these hosts simply weren't invited back. In this list, we've got everything from cringey moments to inappropriate ones, so get ready. Here are 15 hosts we hope stay far, far away from the famous SNL stage.

15 January Jones Had No Idea What Was Going On

Honestly, what's not to love about January Jones, right? She didn't arrive at the SNL studios with a bad reputation or anything, but comedy on live TV just isn't for everyone. During Jones' first sketch, she visibly asked which camera she should be looking at. Not a great way to start the night.

14 2012 Wasn't Lindsay Lohan's Best Year And Her SNL Appearance Proved It

Considering Lindsay had hosted the show multiple times before her 2012 episode and done a good job, most viewers weren't too nervous for her when it was announced she'd be returning. However, as we all know, by 2012 Lindsay was in a fairly rough spot and this absolutely translated to her performance. Her lack of energy was hard to watch.

13 Adrien Brody's Offensive Introduction Of Sean Paul Got Him Banned From Returning

One thing we have learned time and time again, is that performing unplanned, unscripted jokes on SNL is an excellent way to get banned. When award winning actor Adrien Brody decided to introduce musical guest Sean Paul with dreadlocks and a fake Jamaican accent, he not only made us all cringe, but got a permanent ban from Lorne Michaels.

12 Paris Hilton Was A Problem On Screen And Off

Ok, so Paris Hilton really isn't an actress and by no means a comedian, so we're not really sure what producers were hoping for when they booked her. The sketches were awkward to say the least, plus it was reported that she was terrible to have backstage. After the event, SNL legend Tina Fey had a ton of negative press for the heiress.

11 Martin Lawrence's Uncomfortable Monologue Has Been Scrubbed From Reruns

While many comedians do work best while winging it, when on a live TV show, sometimes it's safest to just stick to the cards. When Marin Lawrence decided to switch up his monologue by focusing on topics like women's hygiene, he rightfully upset a ton of NBC execs. He was banned from the network and his speech has been erased from the episode all together.

10 Justin Bieber Brought A Whole Posse But No Sense Of Humor With Him

Justin Bieber just recently returned to the SNL stage and while this 2020 performance went off without any issues, we're not sure it was enough to get anyone to forget about his 2013 appearance. "He’s the only one who lived up to the reputation. I think that’s the only time I felt that way in eight years,”said Bill Hader about working with JB.

9 Katy Perry's Got An Amazing Voice, But No Funny Bone

When it comes to Katy Perry, comedy just really isn't her thing. While there were no major upsets during her appearance on SNL, there weren't many laughs either. Her performance was considered awkward by many and we have to think she would say the same. She is definitely better suited as a musical guest.

8 Tom Green's Humor Was As Uncomfortable As Ever

Back in 2000, Tom Green was really at the peak of his fame. However, he was famous for having a rather offbeat sense of humor, so bringing him onto the sketch comedy show was a bit of a risk. The episode was awkward, though viewers continued to watch as he promised he'd be marrying Drew Barrymore during the episode. He did not, making fans angry and uncomfortable by the end.

7 Michael Phelps Had Trouble Reading Off Cue Cards

Whenever a sports star is brought on to host SNL, we watch with pretty low expectations (sometimes being surprised). When it came time for Michael Phelps' episode, we pretty much got what we were expecting. While he wasn't as uncomfortable or cringy as some of the others on the list, the guy couldn't stop stumbling through his cue cards.

6 Tina Fey Thought Paula Abdul Was Disastrous

Tina Fey is a huge name around the SNL studios, so if she thinks you're tough to work with, it's best to find a different show. After Paula Abdul's appearance, Fey was left with a bad taste in her mouth. "I remember thinking, ‘She’s a disaster! I gotta prop this lady up and get her on TV," Fey was quoted saying.

5 Steven Seagal Wasn't Funny And Was Reportedly Very Hard To Work With

Actor Steven Seagal is no exactly known for his comedic talents, though nobody assumed he would bomb as hard as he did. While his episode wasn't the least bit funny, what cast members had to say about him afterwards was ever worse. David Spade said, "It was hard. He did not want to play along."

4 Chevy Chase's Career Started On SNL, But His History On The Show Has Been Rocky

It's tough to add Chevy Chase to this list just because he was 1 of 7 original cast members on the show. However, his off-screen antics has left us no choice. Chase has hosted on various occasions, causing a stink just about every time. After reportedly hitting a cast member as joke, Will Ferrell actually made a formal complaint against him.

3 Nancy Kerrigan Is A World Class Skater, But Not So Much A Comedian

The fact that Nancy Kerrigan was selected to be a host just months after the whole Tonya Harding debacle, tells us that she was brought on for the wrong reasons. While Kerrigan did agree to poke fun at herself, she was totally out of her element the entire time. Not many laughs happened that night.

2 After 4 Times Hosting, Charles Barkley Lost His Edge

The people at NBC have proven that they really, really like Charles Barkley. Asking him back to host 4 different times, even though none of his performances were particularly hilarious. While his first 3 runs weren't terrible, his 4th go around stunk up the studio. The NBA star seemed completely out of it the entire episode.

1 Lance Armstrong Was Seriously Lacking In Jokes

A few months after retiring, Lance Armstrong was brought on to host an episode of SNL. While he did not throw any obnoxious tantrums or start beef with any cast members, he simply was not funny at all. We think by now SNL should know better than having sports legends host.

