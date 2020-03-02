15 Celeb Hosts And Guests Who Aren't Allowed Back On SNL (And Why)

Saturday Night Live has been on our television screens since 1975. That makes it one of the long-running shows, ever. Since that time, there have been a lot of famous and infamous names come across the stage and participate in musical performances, skits and even having a semi-permanent presence on the show. A lot of those episodes have been extremely popular and well-versed because of the famous faces, but there are also some celebrities that just didn't cut it.

Chalk it up to bad behavior, illegal substances or just not vibing with the rest of the cast, the 15 celebrities listed here blew their chances on the famous stage. They didn't get asked back for a second or third time after their antics dropped them in the dog house. SNL is usually an open book of topics, so we know the situations theses celebs found themselves in had to be pretty bad.

15 Adrien Brody's Introduction Of Sean Paul Was Not Approved And Slightly Racist

Academy Award winner, Adrien Brody is known for his modest attitude and shying away from the limelight. In 2003, he went out of character and did everything the producers told him not to do. While introducing Sean Paul, he made the offensive decision to do so wearing fake dreadlocks, while also speaking in a bad Jamaican accent .

14 Chevy Chase Had Issues With Just About All Of His Co-Stars

When we think of Chevy Chase, our minds probably wander to his famous roles in Vegas Vacation, Caddy Stack and Christmas Vacation. He was a funny guy on camera and was even an original cast member on SNL, but got banned due to his attitude towards his co-stars. He also got in a fist fight with Bill Murray...yikes.

13 The Replacements Redecorated Their Dressing Room And Caused A Ruckus On Stage

These musical guests were banned in 1996 after they were involved in a situation backstage. They started having a good time pre-show and were complete messes when they went live. This group was banned from NBC for 30 years until an appearance in 2014 on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

12 Martin Lawrence Made Inappropriate Comments About The Female Body

Actor and comedian Martin Lawrence didn't have issues finding work in the 1990's, but didn't have such good luck on SNL. When Lawrence appeared around that time, his behavior was too over the top for the cast and crew. To add, he also made offensive remarks toward women and after that, he was banned.

11 Robert Blake Was Very Uncooperative And Threw A Script At A Co-Stars Face

Robert Blake can be seen in the pink shirt above, seemingly having a grand time with the cast; but it could be anything but the truth. He made it obvious that he disliked the scripts given to him and even threw a crumpled script at a cast member's face.

10 Sinead O'Connor's Second Appearance Involved Ripping Up An Image Of The Pope

Allegedly one of the most notorious, if not the most, is the banishment of Sinéad O' Connor. Usually celebrities run their bit by the SNL directors, but O'Connor had no time for that. She took a photo of Pope John Paul II and ripped it in half on live TV. She was never welcomed back and only her dress rehearsal footage has been aired.

9 Steven Seagal's Skits Were Terrible And He Didn't Work Well With Others

Some celebs are welcomed back as much as five times, but not legend Steven Seagal. Usually, people invited onto the show are some-what personable, but not Seagal. His attitude was terrible and was extremely critical of everyone around him. Later on, there was a monologue when Nicholas Cage hosted, joking about how Seagal was the biggest jerk.

8 David Bowie's Rocky Relationship With Executive Producer Lorne Michaels Ended In A Ban

Before his untimely death, David Bowie seemed like a stand up guy. So much so that he was invited on SNL to do several comedy sketches and musical performances. He did everything right, other than having a rocky relationship with executive producer Lorne Michael. His ban lasted for three years.

7 Rage Against The Machine Hung Two Upside Down American Flags Right Before Their Performance

Rage Against the Machine had ulterior motives when it came to appearing on the SNL stage. In 1996, they decided to make a political statement while host Steve Forbes was watching. They ended up hanging an American flag upside down on stage and that was it.

6 Cypress Hill Used Illegal Substances On Stage After Being Told Not To, Repeatedly

This hip-hop group got themselves in trouble on the show when DJ Muggs lit up a certain illegal substance on the stage when they were repeatedly told not to do so. Since this was technically illegal, we'd say they got off pretty lucky with only a ban from the show.

5 Louise Lasser Was Difficult To Work With And She Didn't Get Along With The Cast

Known as the ex-wife of Woody Allen, she's also known for being the first person that was banned from SNL. It seems like it would be a tough feat, but she made it look easy. She locked herself in her dressing room shortly before she was going ons and only came out to do one sketch with Chevy Chase.

4 Elvis Costello's Last Minute Set Change To Radio, Radio Was Looked Down Upon

Elvis Costello appeared on the show in 1977. His music setlist was pre-approved, Costello decided to change it up without letting the crew know. He performed "Radio, Radio" which nods toward the subject of corporate-controlled broadcasting. The network was angry and he wasn't ever invited back.

3 Frank Zappa's Lazy Performance Ensured He Wasn't Asked Back

Frank Zappa was a very mellow musical guest on the show, but some might say he was a little too relaxed on camera. Apparently, when he hosted in 1978, he nonchalantly read his lines and even pointed out that he was reading from cards to the audience. Obviously, showrunners were less than impressed.

2 Charles Grodin Missed Several Rehearsals And Broke Character In One Of His Skits

Charles Grodin was known for his part in Rosemary's Baby and was adored for it, but he didn't get the same love when he was on SNL. From skipping rehearsals to ad-libbing lines, he didn't make any friends with the cast doing so. Apparently, SNL cast member John Belushi had an issue with Grodin not partaking in the same illegal substances as him.

1 Andy Kaufman Often Led Very Controversial Skits

Comedian Andy Kaufman didn't get banned from NBC in this situation, he got banned by the audience. He was a semi-regular guest on the show from 1975-1983, but at one point, the crew left it up to the people in the audience and was eventually dumped from the show. It's true when they say, "give the people what they want."

