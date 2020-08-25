Rihanna hasn't released an album for a while and fans are asking lots of questions. But she hasn't exactly been doing nothing. Take a look.

Instead of dropping a new album, Rihanna has been spending her time doing plenty of other things. She has stayed busy and she seems to be doing just fine and she has trolled her social media followers who keep asking her about her new album by responding in the most sarcastic ways.

Rihanna rose to fame for her music with her incredible singing voice and dance club lyrics, but these days it seems like releasing new music is the last thing on her mind. Rihanna has been contributing to charitable causes, being a businesswoman and entrepreneur, and handling her own romantic life. Since she got famous through her music, it makes sense that her fans keep asking her about new music. Hopefully, she will decide to release her new album in the next year.

10 Released A Cosmetic Line: Fenty Beauty

Instead of dropping a new album, Rihanna released a cosmetic line called Fenty Beauty. This makeup line has been in direct competition with Kylie Cosmetics, a cosmetic line created by Kylie Jenner.

Fenty Beauty stands alone against any competition for being all-inclusive and due to the fact that it was created by none other than Rihanna. The makeup she sells is all of very high quality and she also recently released a skincare line to match. It is called Fenty Skin.

9 Released A Lingerie Line: SAVAGE X FENTY

Women shopping for new bras and underwear might want to consider checking out Rihanna's new lingerie line, SAVAGE X FENTY. The line is filled with lingerie for all body types, shapes, and sizes. Rihanna has never hesitated when it comes to inclusivity.

Women of every size feel seen when they shop for undergarments under Rihanna's brand. She has an uncanny way of making women feel beautiful, no matter what and her lingerie line is just as inclusive as her cosmetics line.

8 Released A Sunglasses Line: Antisocial Sunglasses

Rihanna also released sunglasses line - Antisocial Sunglasses. It is a brilliant name for sunglasses because sunglasses can block eye contact between people.

The summer heat and hot weather make sunglasses to be all the rage right now and this is just another one of Rihanna's successful business ventures.

7 Donated $5 Million To Fight COVID-19

COVID-19 came and wreaked havoc in the lives of just about everyone. It inconvenienced many through the closures of businesses but worse, it caused thousands of deaths and millions of individuals to lose their jobs.

Rihanna didn't sit back and watch the world struggle. She stepped up and decided to donate $5 million dollars towards the fight against COVID-19. Rihanna is not someone who claims to just want to make a change in the world - she actually works to make changes in the world.

6 Ended Things With Hassan Jameel

Rihanna was dating Hassan Jameel, but the relationship came to an end. Hassan Jameel is a Saudi businessman who is worth $1.5 billion dollars. He obviously has a lot going for him, but so does Rihanna! The two realized that things were not going to work out for them romantically and they decided to break it off, but they were a cute couple together.

Now that Rihanna is single again, people are speculating that she has a blooming romance with A$AP Rocky. The two have been friends for years.

5 Made This Dress Go Viral In Support Of The Black Lives Matter Movement

Rihanna has always been known as a fashionista and a trendsetter. Whatever she does, people instantly flock to follow her example. When it comes to fashion, she knows exactly what she is doing. She decided to wear this pink tye-dye dress in order to make it go viral online.

The money from dress sales was designated to a few charitable organizations, including the Black Lives Matter movement. Rihanna stands up for what she believes in and the Black Lives Matter movement is one of those things.

4 Graced Multiple Magazine Covers

Since Rihanna hasn't been too busy focused on making new music, she has had the time to grace the covers of several magazines. Pictured here, Rihanna is on the cover of Vogue. She might have risen to fame as a singer, but she is also easily a model.

Rihanna's facial features are gorgeous and she is beyond poised. Not everyone has the opportunity to land the cover of Vogue and this is a big deal.

3 Raised Her Net Worth From $210 Million To $600 Million

Between 2018 and 2019, Rihanna raised her net worth from $210 million to $600 million. She is the definition of a hardworking businesswoman and entrepreneur. She took the money she earned as a singer and performer and invested it in herself and her business ideas.

She has cultivated some thriving businesses over the last few years. In fact, she is so successful these days that she doesn't really even need to return to the music industry if she doesn't feel like it.

2 Was Appointed An Ambassador Of Barbados

Rihanna is from the island of Barbados, so it isn't shocking at all that she was appointed to be its ambassador. She is arguably the most famous person to come from the island.

Becoming an ambassador means that the people of Barbados have a lot of respect and adoration for Rihanna. She grew up there but then left the island and made a huge name for herself.

1 Has Remained Active On Social Media

Rihanna has remained active on social media the entire time that she has chosen not to release new music. She posts on her Instagram account often and keeps in touch with her fanbase. Rihanna has 85.8 million followers on Instagram and she's posted 4,694 pictures and videos at the time of writing.

A lot of her comments come from fans asking about her next album. She dodges these questions daily and jokingly trolls some of her fans with sarcastic responses. It's clear she has been keeping busy with plenty of other things.

